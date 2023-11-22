IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Gautam Gambhir has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as “Mentor” ahead of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, the two-time champion announced on Wednesday.

Former KKR skipper Gambhir join hands with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Gambhir was a member of KKR from 2011 to 2017 and led to the team to two titles in 2012 and 2014 as well as the runner-up finish in Champions League T20 in 2014.

Gambhir said, “I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan said, “Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a “Mentor”. He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR.”