IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants trades Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the 2023 season, Lucknow had roped him in for Rs. 50 lakh and played him in just one game, in which he scored a golden duck.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 16:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shepherd played just one game for LSG in IPL 2023 and scored a golden duck in his team's five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. 
FILE PHOTO: Shepherd played just one game for LSG in IPL 2023 and scored a golden duck in his team’s five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shepherd played just one game for LSG in IPL 2023 and scored a golden duck in his team’s five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians acquired the services of West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd following a successful trade with Lucknow Super Giants.

Shepherd played just one game for LSG in IPL 2023 and scored a golden duck in his team’s five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 28-year-old made his IPL debut in 2022 with Sunrisers Hyderabad after being bought for Rs. 7.75 crore at the auction. He featured in three games and scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 141.46 while also picking three wickets with the ball.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Lucknow roped him in for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

