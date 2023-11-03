IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants trades Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians acquired the services of West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd following a successful trade with Lucknow Super Giants.

Shepherd played just one game for LSG in IPL 2023 and scored a golden duck in his team’s five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 28-year-old made his IPL debut in 2022 with Sunrisers Hyderabad after being bought for Rs. 7.75 crore at the auction. He featured in three games and scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 141.46 while also picking three wickets with the ball.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Lucknow roped him in for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.