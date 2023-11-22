IPL auction: Five World Cup stars who could get an Indian Premier League contract on December 19

The IPL player auction ahead of the 2024 season will be held on December 19 in Dubai and will only be a day-long event. With the ODI World Cup coming to an end in India, the 10 IPL teams will keep a close watch on the top performers from the quadrennial event.

Here are five overseas cricketers who could land an IPL contract this time:-

1. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

With few international matches under his belt and no experience at all batting in the top order in ODIs, Ravindra set the World Cup stage on fire with a hundred in the tournament opener against England. With 578 runs in the tournament, Ravindra broke the record for the most runs in a debut World Cup campaign.

The left-hander is a rare example of a batter with classical strokeplay who can also float through the batting order. With five wickets at under six runs an over in the tournament, teams can also rely on the 23-year-old to pitch in with the ball.

2. Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

FILE PHOTO: Gerald Coetzee. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/THE HINDU

The 23-year-old World Cup debutant overshadowed seasoned campaigners like Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. With 20 wickets in the tournament, Coetzee set the record for most wickets by a South African in a single World Cup edition.

Coetzee’s raw pace and ability to hit the deck hard meant that he was the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the middle overs. His 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.16 in that phase were bettered only by leg-spinner Adam Zampa. A couple of knocks at the back end also showed that Coetzee is no mug with the bat.

3. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

FILE PHOTO: Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

The Kiwi middle-order batter doubled up as anchor and aggressor and played to the situation. He scored two hundreds, both against India, and helped his team tide over the fall of two early wickets on both occasions. What was remarkable was that both knocks came at less than a run-a-ball. Mitchell also scored at a brisk rate (106.84) against spin, which makes him a viable option in Indian conditions.

The 32-year-old was picked in the 2022 IPL auction by the Rajasthan Royals but was released for the subsequent season after scoring 33 runs in two games. His exploits at the World Cup, however, could help him get a new lease of life in the T20 extravaganza.

4. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

FILE PHOTO: Dilshan Madushanka. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy/The Hindu

The left-arm pacer was Sri Lanka’s standout bowler and perhaps the only silver lining to the country’s disastrous World Cup campaign. With 21 wickets in nine games, Madushanka was the tournament’s third-highest wicket-taker and impressed particularly with his new-ball exploits, picking nine wickets at 5.13 runs an over in the first PowerPlay.

Though his best figures (five for 80) came against India, Madushanka’s three for 48 against Australia turned heads as he showcased his ability to trouble batters with movement in the air and off the pitch. Left-arm pacers have historically been in demand in the IPL, and the 23-year-old could be on the radar of teams wanting to add variety to their pace units.

5. Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

FILE PHOTO: Azmatullah Omarzai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

The 23-year-old all-rounder could follow in the footsteps of compatriots Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in securing a contract in the cash-rich league. With 353 runs and seven wickets in the tournament, Omarzai’s all-round credentials are indisputable, and he can be a match-winner in both departments. His brisk, unbeaten 73 against Sri Lanka ensured Afghanistan didn’t suffer from nerves, and his unbeaten 97 against South Africa added respectability to the team’s total.

With the ball, Omarzai precipitated Australia’s meltdown by swinging the ball both ways and accounting for David Warner and Josh Inglis. A fast-bowling all-rounder with the ability to rotate the strike and hit the long ball in the middle order could be a tantalising prospect for IPL teams.