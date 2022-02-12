Three years after mankad saga, Ashwin, Buttler in same team

Ravichandran Ashwin has joined Rajasthan Royals, where he will team up with Jos Buttler, the player he got out in IPL 2019.

The England batsman, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was run out for 69 on March 25, 2019 by then Kings XI Punjab skipper Ashwin as he backed up.

The method of dismissal, named after former India player Vinoo Mankad, is legal but is seen by many as going against the game's values, unless the batsman has been warned first.