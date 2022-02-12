IPL Auction Auction Avesh Khan most expensive uncapped Indian ever after Lucknow Super Giants gets him for Rs 10 crore Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped Indian player after Lucknow Super Giants signed him for Rs 10 crore. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 21:12 IST Avesh Khan was released by Delhi Capitals. - IPL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 21:12 IST Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped Indian player after Lucknow Super Giants signed him for Rs 10 crore.Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants were locked in a bidding war initially before Mumbai Indians came in as the bid jumped past Rs 4 crore. Mumbai and Lucknow were then locked in a bidding war, with Sunrisers Hyderabad entering the fray as the bid reached Rs 9.75 crore. Lucknow then held the bid at Rs 10 crore and acquired Avesh's services. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :