CSK signs Dwayne Bravo for Rs 4.4 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction

Chennai Super Kings signed Dwayne Bravo for Rs 4.4 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The West Indian returned to CSK, where he has been since 2011. Bravo played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 after CSK was banned for the two seasons.

Bravo has been a part of the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008, when he plied his trade for Mumbai Indians. The 38-year-old, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup in 2021, has scored 1537 runs at a strike rate of 130.25 in the IPL, while picking 167 wickets at 8.36 runs an over.