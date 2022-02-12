Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel returns to RCB for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL auction

Harshal Patel has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Patel, playing for RCB, took a record-equalling 32 wickets in last year's IPL. That performance vaulted him into contention for the India side at 31.He earned the Player of the Match award on his T20I debut against New Zealand in November 2021 and has taken four wickets at an economy of 7.28 in the two T20Is he has played for the country

In 2018, Patel went to Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He was later traded to RCB ahead of the 2021 season.