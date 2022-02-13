Hugh Edmeades keen to return for next year's IPL auctions

Master auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who gave everyone a scare on the opening day of the Indian Premier League mega auction, returned to the ballroom of the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru to conduct the final phase of the auction. He was greeted with loud cheers and a standing ovation from the franchises and the BCCI officials.

On Saturday, Edmeades had collapsed on the floor while the franchises were locked in an intense bidding war over Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Speaking to Sportstar a while after the auctions got over on Sunday, Edmeades confirmed that he was feeling “alright now”. “I fell on my shoulder, so that’s a bit sore. But otherwise, I am fine now,” he said.

Edmeades believes that it was “stupid” on his part to skip meals, which could have been one of the triggers behind a low blood pressure.

The medical staff were quick to attend to him and thought Charu Sharma filled in for him for most part of the auction, the world was happy to see him back with the gavel.

“I was running around on Friday night doing sound checks, and I wanted to have an early night, so I slept without having much. So, on Saturday morning, I thought I should have breakfast and then got called downstairs for some interviews and a few meetings. Even before I knew it, it was mid-day. I thought I would have something in the car and realised that there was no food as I had run out of stock. It’s a one-off incident and a lesson learnt that you should not ignore these things.”

His family, too, had some anxious moments as social media went abuzz following his collapse. “I was concerned with the way it went viral on social media and the press. Everywhere they showed Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the stage. Some posts even said, ‘Rest in Peace, Hugh’. My children follow social media, so I wanted to reach out to them immediately and tell them that I am alive and kicking all cylinders,” he said, “I called them and said that everything is fine, and I am ready to rock and roll.”

After recovering, Edmeades watched the entire proceedings from his hotel room and was impressed with Charu. “He is a good man. He did magnificently.”

In his four-decade-long career, this was the first time such a health scare happened during an assignment, but having “learnt” a lesson, Edmeades hopes to return to India again next year for the IPL auctions.