IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Day 1 Updates: Full list of 97 sold, unsold players

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2022 which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Of the total pool, only 97 players are set to be sold on Day 1 (Saturday, February 12).

It's time for the #SportstarAces Awards 2022! Vote for your favourite stars and sporting moments by clicking here.

₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

Stay tuned! The IPL 2022 Day 1 auctions are set to begin at 12PM.

Below is the full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1 of the mega-auction:

SOLD PLAYERS

Batters

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM

Bowlers

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM

Wicketkeepers

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM

All-rounders

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM

UNSOLD PLAYERS

Batters

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹)

Bowlers

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹)

Wicketkeepers

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹)

All-rounders