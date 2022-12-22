IPL 2023: BCCI updates franchises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka players to be available only after April 8

Ahead of Friday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the ten franchises that the Bangladesh players, who will feature in the Ireland series, will only be available between April 8 and May 1. The Sri Lankan players, too, will be available from April 8 due to their prior international commitments.

A total of four players from Bangladesh have been shortlisted in the auction, while there are 10 players from Sri Lanka.

According to the information shared with the IPL franchises, the players from England and Australia are expected to be available for the entire duration. This essentially means that the cricket boards of Australia and England are expected to give No Objection Certificate (NOC) to its players for the entire duration. “That’s what we have heard so far, unless of course there are any last-minute changes,” a team official in the know of things told Sportstar.

With the tournament likely to begin in the first week of April, the players from New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies will be available throughout the tournament.

The final auction pool will have 405 players from the originally registered 991, with a maximum of 87 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players. There will be a total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas - including four from Associate nations. There are 119 capped players and 286 uncapped.