The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, 2022, from 2.30 pm IST. There are 20 players from West Indies in the 405-player list for the mini-auction.

Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran will enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore – the highest bracket.

With the 10 IPL franchises announcing their player retentions list for next year’s tournament, Holder and Pooran are expected to be in demand for their respective roles as an all-rounder and a hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter.