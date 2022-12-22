The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, 2022, from 2.30 pm IST. There are 20 players from West Indies in the 405-player list for the mini-auction.
Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran will enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore – the highest bracket.
With the 10 IPL franchises announcing their player retentions list for next year’s tournament, Holder and Pooran are expected to be in demand for their respective roles as an all-rounder and a hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter.
Full list of West Indies players in IPL 2023 auction
Rs 2 crore: Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran
Rs 1.5 crore: Sherfane Rutherford
Rs 1 crore: Akeal Hosein, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall
Rs 75 lakh: Carlos Brathwaite
Rs 50 lakh: Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul
Rs 20 lakh: Matthew Forde, Mckenny Clarke, Ramon Simmonds
(INR = Indian Rupee)