Auction

IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings signs Rahane for Rs 50 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 15:03 IST
23 December, 2022 15:03 IST
Ajinkya Rahane was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh .

Ajinkya Rahane was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh . | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Ajinkya Rahane was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. CSK was the only team which made the move for Rahane.

During the 2022 season, Rahane picked up a hamstring injury during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which brought a premature end to his campaign.

Rahane finished with 133 runs from seven innings at an average of 19.00 and strike rate of 103.90 and was released before the December mini-auction.

Rahane’s best innings came in Knight Riders’ first game, against Chennai Super Kings, when he made 44 in 34 balls. However, in the next four matches, he had mediocre returns of 9, 12, 7 and 8.

Rahane has previously played for the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants and the Mumbai Indians.

Rahane has been out of favour with the national selectors, having not played a Test match since January. He is currently leading Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

Read more stories on Auction.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Charu Sharma - IPL Auction's super sub

IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us