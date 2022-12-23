IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings signs Rahane for Rs 50 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. CSK was the only team which made the move for Rahane.

During the 2022 season, Rahane picked up a hamstring injury during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which brought a premature end to his campaign.

Rahane finished with 133 runs from seven innings at an average of 19.00 and strike rate of 103.90 and was released before the December mini-auction.

Rahane’s best innings came in Knight Riders’ first game, against Chennai Super Kings, when he made 44 in 34 balls. However, in the next four matches, he had mediocre returns of 9, 12, 7 and 8.

Rahane has previously played for the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants and the Mumbai Indians.

Rahane has been out of favour with the national selectors, having not played a Test match since January. He is currently leading Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.