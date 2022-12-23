Auction

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings signs Sikandar Raza for Rs 50 Lakh

Sikandar Raza was signed by the Punjab Kings for base price of Rs. 50 Lakh.

23 December, 2022 15:27 IST
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sikandar Raza was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 50 Lakh in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. He became the fourth Zimbabwe player to be signed by an IPL team after Ray Price, Tatenda Taibu and Brandon Taylor.

Punjab Kings opened the bidding at the base price and no other team opted to take the player. Kings also signed all-rounder Sam Curran in the auction for Rs. 18.25 crore, the highest ever in IPL auction history.

Raza had impressed with his performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia where Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in the Super 12 stage.

He averages 20.98 in T20Is with a strike rate of 128.86. With the ball, Raza has picked 38 scalps at an economy rate of 7.18.

