IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fine after collapsing during bidding, auction to resume at 3:30 PM

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed during the IPL 2022 mega auction. When Edmeades collapsed, a bidding war was on for Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB was in the lead at Rs 10.75 crore.

The IPL auction will resume at 3:30 pm.

"A franchise representative informs that the auctioneer is fine. Should resume in a while. That's a relief," chimes in our correspondent Amol Karhadkar.

An independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer, Edmeades was associated with the iconic Christie’s for 38 years before going independent in 2016.

In December 2018, when Edmeades travelled to Jaipur for the IPL auction, it was a new experience for him. Even though he had conducted more than 2,500 auctions across the globe by then, it was his first stint with Indian cricket.

Four years later, as the 10 franchises gear up for the IPL mega-auction over the weekend, Edmeades - the gavel master - is also excited. After all, this will be for the first time he will be conducting a two-day IPL auction in Bengaluru.