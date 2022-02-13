IPL Auction 2022: Top buys from Day 1 of bidding and million dollar club

From Ishan Kishan pocketing a whopping Rs 15.25 crore to uncapped talents such as Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tripathi also landing the big bucks, here is a look at the top buys from the first day of the (Indian Premier League) IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The following list also includes those who earned a million dollars at the auctions, considering the INR to USD exchange rate as on Sunday.

Top buys and the million-dollar club

Ishan Kishan - 15.25 CR - Mumbai Indians

Deepak Chahar - 14.00 CR - Chennai Super Kings

Shreyas Iyer - 12.25 CR - Kolkata Knight Riders

Shardul Thakur - 10.75 CR - Delhi Capitals

Harshal Patel - 10.75 CR - Delhi Capitals

Wanindu Hasaranga - 10.75 CR - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Nicholas Pooran - 10.75 CR - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Prasidh Krishna - 10.00 CR - Rajasthan Royals

Lockie Ferguson - 10.00 CR - Gujarat Titans

Avesh Khan - 10.00 CR - Lucknow Super Giants

Kagiso Rabada - 9.25 CR - Punjab Kings

Shahrukh Khan - 9.00 CR - Punjab Kings

Rahul Tewatia - 9.00 CR - Gujarat Titans

Washington Sundar - 8.75 CR - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jason Holder - 8.75 CR - Lucknow Super Giants

Rahul Tripathi - 8.50 CR - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shimron Hetmyer - 8.50 CR - Rajasthan Royals

Krunal Pandya - 8.25 CR - Lucknow Super Giants

Shikhar Dhawan - 8.25 CR - Punjab Kings

Trent Boult - 8.00 CR - Rajasthan Royals

Nitish Rana - 8.00 CR - Kolkata Knight Riders

Devdutt Padikkal - 7.75 CR - Rajasthan Royals

Josh Hazlewood - 7.75 CR - Royal Challengers Bangalore