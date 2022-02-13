IPL Auction Auction IPL Auction 2022: Top buys from Day 1 of bidding and million dollar club From Ishan Kishan pocketing a whopping Rs 15.25 crore to uncapped talents such as Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tripathi also landing the big bucks, here is a look at the top buys from the first day of the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 11:15 IST FILE PHOTO: Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player on the first day of the IPL 2022 auctions when Mumbai Indians bagged him for Rs 15.25 crore. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 11:15 IST From Ishan Kishan pocketing a whopping Rs 15.25 crore to uncapped talents such as Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tripathi also landing the big bucks, here is a look at the top buys from the first day of the (Indian Premier League) IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday. ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2022: How the 10 teams look after Day 1 of bidding and purse leftThe following list also includes those who earned a million dollars at the auctions, considering the INR to USD exchange rate as on Sunday. LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 LIVE updates: Day 2 bidding starts at 12PM, Archer, Rahane, Unadkat in focus; Teams money remaining, squadsTop buys and the million-dollar club Ishan Kishan - 15.25 CR - Mumbai IndiansDeepak Chahar - 14.00 CR - Chennai Super Kings Shreyas Iyer - 12.25 CR - Kolkata Knight RidersShardul Thakur - 10.75 CR - Delhi CapitalsHarshal Patel - 10.75 CR - Delhi CapitalsWanindu Hasaranga - 10.75 CR - Royal Challengers BangaloreNicholas Pooran - 10.75 CR - Sunrisers HyderabadPrasidh Krishna - 10.00 CR - Rajasthan RoyalsLockie Ferguson - 10.00 CR - Gujarat TitansAvesh Khan - 10.00 CR - Lucknow Super GiantsKagiso Rabada - 9.25 CR - Punjab KingsShahrukh Khan - 9.00 CR - Punjab KingsRahul Tewatia - 9.00 CR - Gujarat TitansWashington Sundar - 8.75 CR - Sunrisers HyderabadJason Holder - 8.75 CR - Lucknow Super GiantsRahul Tripathi - 8.50 CR - Sunrisers HyderabadShimron Hetmyer - 8.50 CR - Rajasthan RoyalsKrunal Pandya - 8.25 CR - Lucknow Super GiantsShikhar Dhawan - 8.25 CR - Punjab KingsTrent Boult - 8.00 CR - Rajasthan RoyalsNitish Rana - 8.00 CR - Kolkata Knight RidersDevdutt Padikkal - 7.75 CR - Rajasthan RoyalsJosh Hazlewood - 7.75 CR - Royal Challengers Bangalore Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :