Jagadeesan goes to KKR for Rs 90 lakh in IPL auction

Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 90 lakh in the IPL auction in Kochi on Friday.

Jagadeesan was one of eight players released by CSK ahead of the auction on December 23.

The right-hand batter is the only man with five consecutive List A tons. So far, Jagadeesan has played only seven IPL games and batted just four times, scoring 73 runs for CSK at a strike rate of 110.61.

Jagadeesan has been prolific for Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Last season, he made 336 runs - third most in the tournament - in 10 innings at a strike rate of 125.37. He was sold to CSK at his base price of INR 20 lakh at the mega auction earlier this year.

Jagadeesan’s 277 off 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru broke world records. It was the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket. The previous highest was 268 by Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002. Jagadeesan’s 277 is also the highest score in all List A cricket, surpassing 271 not out by Sripali Weerakkody against Pushpadana Ladies in the 2007 Sri Lanka Women’s One-Day tournament.