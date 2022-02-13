Mumbai Indians signs Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore in IPL auction

Singapore international cricketer Tim David was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

David was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as replacement for Finn Allen in IPL 2021, and played a solitary match in the season. The 25-year-old had gone unsold in the 2021 auction (he had a base price of Rs 20 lakh).

The hard-hitting batter, who also bowls right-arm off spin, has played 14 T20Is for Singapore, scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.5 and a staggering strike rate of 158.52. David has a vast experience of franchise T20 cricket, having plied his trade in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, the Hundred and Vitality T20 Blast in England, and the Caribbean Premier League.