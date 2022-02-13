IPL Auction Auction Mumbai Indians signs Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore in IPL auction Singapore international cricketer Tim David was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 16:56 IST FILE PHOTO: The hard-hitting batter has played 14 T20Is for Singapore, scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.5 and a staggering strike rate of 158.52. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 16:56 IST Singapore international cricketer Tim David was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.David was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as replacement for Finn Allen in IPL 2021, and played a solitary match in the season. The 25-year-old had gone unsold in the 2021 auction (he had a base price of Rs 20 lakh). Archer goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore in IPL auction, won't play this season LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 highlights: Kishan, Chahar, Iyer top deals of day 1; Avesh becomes most expensive Indian uncapped player The hard-hitting batter, who also bowls right-arm off spin, has played 14 T20Is for Singapore, scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.5 and a staggering strike rate of 158.52. David has a vast experience of franchise T20 cricket, having plied his trade in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, the Hundred and Vitality T20 Blast in England, and the Caribbean Premier League. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :