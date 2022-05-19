IPL final postponed by half hour to accommodate closing ceremony

The Indian Premier League final will start at 8pm and not at 7.30pm. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) planning a closing ceremony featuring A. R. Rahman and Ranveer Singh ahead of the game, it has been decided to push back the start by half an hour.

Several officials in the BCCI confirmed the development to Sportstar. “The cultural programme is likely to continue for about 45 minutes and that’s why the toss will be at 7.30pm and the match will start at 8pm,” a Board official said, adding that the playoff fixtures will continue to have a 7.30pm start.

“Since this is the final, the Board wanted to celebrate the 15th year of the tournament through a closing ceremony,” the official said.

Last week, Sportstar was the first to report about the BCCI’s plan to host a cultural event, and also a show chronicling the journey of Indian cricket over the last 75 years.

“With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket. A show will be displayed on the giant screen at the stadium,” BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had said.

With Eden Gardens in Kolkata set to host two qualifiers, the Board also plans to put up a small programme ahead of the games, the details of which are being worked upon.

A few weeks ago, the BCCI had earlier invited tenders from event companies about the closing ceremony, and after going through the presentations from a few agencies, it was decided to rope in Ranveer and Rahman.