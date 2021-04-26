RCB's Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson pull out of IPL 2021

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

A few hours before this, another Australian, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye, left midway from the league as he feared getting "locked out" of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.

While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for Rs 1.5 crore, RCB spent Rs 4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players' auction.

“Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,” the team said in a statement.





The development comes as India struggles to deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases.



Besides Zampa and Richardson, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone (Rajasthan Royals) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Delhi Capitals) have also left the tournament midway.