Ashwin takes break from IPL 2021 as family battles Covid-19

Delhi Capitals bowler Ravichandran Ashwin stated that he will leave the Indian Premier League bio-bubble to be with his family. Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 01:38 IST Delhi Capitals bowler Ravichandran Ashwin. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 01:38 IST Delhi Capitals bowler Ravichandran Ashwin stated that he will leave the Indian Premier League bio-bubble to be with his family in the fight against COVID-19.Ashwin, who played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in his hometown Chennai, took to his social media account Twitter to announce, "I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times."The 34-year-old did not rule out a return to the team in the later stages of the tournament. The IPL protocol states that any player rejoining the team would require them to undergo a period of quarantine before joining the bubble.He added, "I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals." I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021 Large parts of India, including the IPL host cities, are in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been 300,000 new cases every day - the most by any nation since the pandemic broke out in 2020 - which has led to crippling of healthcare services throughout the length and breadth of the country.