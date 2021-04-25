Home IPL News Rajasthan's Andrew Tye pulls out of IPL 2021 IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royal pacer Andrew Tye has pulled out of the remainder of the season owing to personal reasons on Sunday. Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 18:18 IST Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye pulled of the remainder of IPL 2021 on Sunday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 18:18 IST Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Andrew Tye has flown back to Australia on Sunday owing to personal reasons.The franchise confirmed the development and said that it will continue to offer any support the player might need.CSK vs RCB LIVE Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in joint-most expensive over in IPL history This is the second case of a Royals player leaving the bubble - earlier this week, Liam Livingstone flew back to England citing bio-bubble fatigue.More to follow Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.