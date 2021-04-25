IPL News

Rajasthan's Andrew Tye pulls out of IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royal pacer Andrew Tye has pulled out of the remainder of the season owing to personal reasons on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 April, 2021 18:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye pulled of the remainder of IPL 2021 on Sunday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 April, 2021 18:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Andrew Tye has flown back to Australia on Sunday owing to personal reasons.

The franchise confirmed the development and said that it will continue to offer any support the player might need.

CSK vs RCB LIVE

Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in joint-most expensive over in IPL history  

This is the second case of a Royals player leaving the bubble - earlier this week, Liam Livingstone flew back to England citing bio-bubble fatigue.

More to follow