Ambati Rayudu to retire from IPL after CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu announced that he will retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his side’s IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“2 great teams MI and CSK, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the IPL. I truly enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn,” Rayudu announced on Twitter.

Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians in 2010 and played for the side till the 2017 season, winning three titles. Rayudu was snapped up by CSK for the 2018 season where he recorded his best IPL season with 602 runs in 16 innings at an average of 43. Rayudu also recorded his best of 100 not out in the same edition.

In 2022, the then 36-year-old prematurely announced his IPL retirement after his fifth season with CSK. “I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” Rayudu had tweeted. The post was, however, deleted within an hour after intervention from the CSK management.

Ahead of Sunday’s final, Rayudu featured in 15 matches this season, aggregating 139 runs.