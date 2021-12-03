BCCI forms committee to investigate allegations against CVC Sports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a committee to investigate the matters related to CVC Sports, which acquired the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Ahmedabad franchise.

The IPL Governing Council, which met in Kolkata on Friday, decided that a decision on CVC will be taken once the five-member committee submits its report. There are allegations that the company has investments in a UK betting firm.

Hence, the Board is yet to issue a letter of intent to CVC Sports. The date and venue for the IPL auction will be finalised once the CVC matter is resolved.

The deadline – between December 1 and 25 – for the two entrants to pick a maximum of three players each outside the next year’s auction is expected to be extended. “Since there is no clarity on CVC, we expect the deadline to be extended by a few days. We are monitoring the situation and once we have clarity, we can make a decision,” a source aware of the development, told Sportstar.

The Governing Council also discussed the media rights issue and decided to consult an external agency. “We want some expert opinion before deciding on whether the process will be an e-auction or close bidding. We want to finish the process by next month,” the source said.