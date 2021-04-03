CSK contingent member tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IPL 2021

A member of the Chennai Super Kings’ contingent has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation in Mumbai.

The franchise CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, confirmed the development to Sportstar. “One guy in the content team has tested positive, but he has nothing to do with the squad,” Viswanathan said.

It has been learnt that the concerned person had been on the ground for a few days for content-related work, but did not go anywhere close to the players or the support staff. The CSK plays its first match of the Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Cases rise to 10

On Friday, this publication had reported that eight groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium had tested positive. On Saturday, the tally went up to 10. All the groundsmen have been sent home and are isolating.

To make sure that the preparation goes on smoothly, the Mumbai Cricket Association is bringing in new groundstaff from its ground in Kandivali.

A few members from the event management team, hired by the Board, have also tested positive. Until last year, the event management and operations of the IPL were handled by the IMG. But the board is handling the event on its own this year.

Nitish Rana returns to training

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman, Nitish Rana, who tested positive for the COVID-19 has returned to training. In a video shared by the franchise, Rana said: “I first got tested before reaching Mumbai and it was negative. After reaching Mumbai, I had a test done. There were no symptoms. Obviously, I was not expecting to test positive.”

But Rana’s initial tests showed he was positive for COVID-19, even though further test results were negative, which allowed him to join the team in the bubble.

BCCI invites state unit members for IPL opener

Even though fans and media won't be allowed for the IPL - which will be played behind closed doors - the Board has invited presidents and secretaries of all affiliated units to watch the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

In a letter to the state units - which Sportstar has seen - the BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that the board is delighted to bring the tournament back in India.