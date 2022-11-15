Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to lead the Chennai Super Kings as the side announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The franchise has let go of superstar Dwayne Bravo ahead of the season which maybe the final one for the talismanic MSD. Uthappa, who had retired after the last season, has been released as well. With games all set to return to Chepauk, the team has retained a horde of spin options.

The side also has two overseas slots remaining to be filled.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.