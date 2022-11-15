IPL News

CSK IPL 2023 retention: Chennai Super Kings full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

Here is the full Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 squad after the retentions and ahead of the auctions.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 18:45 IST
Captain MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings with Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2022.

Captain MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings with Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to lead the Chennai Super Kings as the side announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The franchise has let go of superstar Dwayne Bravo ahead of the season which maybe the final one for the talismanic MSD. Uthappa, who had retired after the last season, has been released as well. With games all set to return to Chepauk, the team has retained a horde of spin options.

The side also has two overseas slots remaining to be filled.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Chennai Super Kings retained squad
MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana
Released Players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan
Remaining Purse: INR 20.45 crore
Overseas Slots: 2

