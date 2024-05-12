IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings remains alive in race for playoffs spot after beating Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in its last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 league match at home on Sunday.

The victory was CSK’s seventh in the tournament in 13 games and helped the defending champion move to the third spot in the standings.

With one game left, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 18, Chennai can still get to 16 points, which could confirm its position in the top-four.

However, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants also in the hunt to accumulate 16 points (eight wins), Chennai’s fate will hinge on Net Run Rate (NRR) calculations.

So far, Kolkata Knight Riders is the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, despite the defeat, Rajasthan Royals remained in second spot and still has two matches in hand to secure a spot in the last-four.