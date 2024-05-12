MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings remains alive in race for playoffs spot after beating Rajasthan Royals

The victory was CSK’s seventh in the tournament in 13 games and helped the defending champion move to the third spot in the standings.

Published : May 12, 2024 19:22 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action.
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in its last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 league match at home on Sunday.

The victory was CSK’s seventh in the tournament in 13 games and helped the defending champion move to the third spot in the standings.

With one game left, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 18, Chennai can still get to 16 points, which could confirm its position in the top-four.

However, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants also in the hunt to accumulate 16 points (eight wins), Chennai’s fate will hinge on Net Run Rate (NRR) calculations.

So far, Kolkata Knight Riders is the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, despite the defeat, Rajasthan Royals remained in second spot and still has two matches in hand to secure a spot in the last-four.

