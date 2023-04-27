RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beats Chennai Super Kings to go top of the table

Never had the score touched 200 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL’s 15-year history. On Thursday night it did.

And there could not have been a more special occasion than the 200th match of Rajasthan Royals. It became even more special, as Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. This was Royals’ second win against CSK this season. It also helped the Men in Pink displace CSK at the top of the points table.

Riding on a gorgeous knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal (77, 43b, 8x4, 4x6), Royals piled up 202 for five, bettering the previous best score of 197 for five, which the host made against Deccan Chargers in 2012.

A player from that match featured in this time too, and he is the man that has lit up this edition of the IPL with a stunning makeover of his batting. Ajinkya Rahane scored 44 for Royals in that match, but this game wasn’t a memorable one for him.

It, however, was a match to remember for the man Rahane caught at backward point - Jaiswal. But, the southpaw had done enough damage to the CSK bowlers by then.

The left-hander is going through what looks like a breakthrough season for him.

Jaiswal began by striking sweetly the first two balls of the innings past the boundary line on the off-side, as he made use of the half-volleys from Akash Singh. A dot ball later, Jaiswal flicked him past mid-wicket for another four.

He put on 86 for the first wicket with Jos Buttler (27, 21b, 4x4). Later on, Dhruv Jurel (34, 15b, 3x4, 2x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 not out, 13b, 5x4) came up with crucial knocks to take Royals to that record score.

CSK suffered an early setback in its chase, as Adam Zampa, in only his third match of the tournament, removed the in-form Devon Conway cheaply. The Australian leggie also accounted for Ruturaj Gaikwad (47, 29b, 5x4, 1x6).

In the next over, R. Ashwin dismissed Rahane and Impact Player Ambati Rayudu, as CSK slid to 73 for four. Shivam Dube 52 (33b, 2x4, 4x6) waged a lonely battle, but he could not spoil Royals’ party.