IPL 2021: CSK to begin training next week, more players to join camp

The Chennai Super Kings cricketers have gradually begun arriving in the city for training ahead of the upcoming IPL, tentatively beginning in the second week of April.

CSK icon and skipper M. S. Dhoni is here. He and the other available cricketers from the franchise have gone into a quarantine after which they will enter the `bubble.’

Following a disappointing last edition of the IPL, the influential Dhoni has to lift the morale of the side and get the wheels of the machine moving again.

Till last season, CSK was a mean machine. The men in yellow, with some new younger faces, have to rediscover their high octane ways.

CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said to Sportstar on Thursday, “The cricketers will be confined to their hotel rooms now. They will begin training only from March 9.”

Viswanathan said, “Apart from Dhoni, the other CSK cricketers here are Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, N. Jagadeesan, Sai Kishore, and Hari Nishaanth.”

Gradually, many more cricketers from the franchise will join the camp after a period of quarantine.

Viswanathan added, “The international cricketers from the CSK, if they were already in a bubble, need not have to be quarantined. They can directly enter the bubble.”