CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Having pulled off wins in their opening games, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will face off in Chennai on Tuesday, looking to consolidate their positive start.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Bowl 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Player Options: Shivam Dube/Mustafizur Rahman, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma/Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Darshan Nalkande.

CSK vs GT DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha BATTERS Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Sai Sudharsan ALL ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja (c), Rachin Ravindra, Azmatullah Omarzai BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman Team Composition: CSK 6-5 GT | Credits Left: 9.5

SQUADS

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.