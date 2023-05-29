Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 Final on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

08:00 AM - Weather Update

28° at the moment. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms expected in spots this afternoon. Probability of rain is 40%.

The final, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 28, was postponed by a day after rain did not allow play.

On Sunday, dark clouds started hovering around the arena an hour-and-a-half before the scheduled match start time of 7.30 p.m. And within 30 minutes, fans who had nearly filled three-fourths of the humongous stadium were searching for cover.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds, relented around 9 p.m., and much to the supporters’ joy, covers went off and players trooped on to the turf for their warm-ups.

But their hopes were quickly dashed as the heavens opened up again and the rain continued intermittently into the night, turning vast swathes of ground into miniature pools.

What happens to the IPL final math if it rains?

Accoding to the official rules of IPL 2023, if any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question ⦿ The deadline to play a 20-over match is 9.35 PM IST. The deadline to start a 5-over-per-side game is 11.56 PM. If both are not possible, a Super Over is to be started by 12.06 AM.

What happens if conditions do not permit for a Super Over?