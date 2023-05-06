IPL News

CSK vs MI IPL head-to-head record: Will Mumbai maintain its hold on Chennai’s ‘fortress’?

The two teams share nine titles between them and have faced each other a total of 35 times with MI being on the winning side in 20 of those.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 06 May, 2023 15:23 IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss.

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

A confident Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a clash popularly known as the ‘El Clasico’ of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The two teams share nine IPL titles between them and have faced each other a total of 35 times -- most between any IPL teams -- with MI being on the winning side in 20 of those. These two teams have also played each other thrice in the finals with MI coming out on top twice to claim the championship

In their first face-off this 2023 season in April, the Chennai Super Kings side recorded a seven-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, MI will look to get payback against CSK at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. MI’s impressive record at the Chepauk of five wins in seven outings might give them an upper hand alongside the confidence it brings from its recent back-to-back victories chasing 200+ scores. 

CSK’s recent form in the IPL has taken a hit, with just one point from their last three matches, including a rained out match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

