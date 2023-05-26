CSK vs MI, or CSK vs GT again in final? What IPL Playoffs history says  

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reaching IPL 2023 final with a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1, patterns observed in the 12-year history of the playoffs suggest the four-time champion team led by MS Dhoni has history on its side.

The winner of Qualifier 1, which directly secures a berth in the final, has gone on to win the title nine times out of the 12 editions that have featured the playoffs (IPL’s first three seasons did not have playoffs, but followed a semi-final format). CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) have achieved this feat on three occasions each. CSK did it in 2011, 2018, 2021, while MI tasted success in 2015, 2019 and 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) followed the same route in both its title wins (2012 and 2014), while defending champion GT did the same in its debut season in 2022.

⦿ 2011 - Final: CSK beat RCB by 59 runs. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets.

2011 - Final: CSK beat RCB by 59 runs. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets. ⦿ 2012 - Final: KKR beat CSK by 5 wickets. Qualifier 1 - KKR beat DC by 18 runs.

2012 - Final: KKR beat CSK by 5 wickets. Qualifier 1 - KKR beat DC by 18 runs. ⦿ 2014 - Final: KKR beat PBKS by 3 wickets. Qualifier 1 - KKR beat PBKS by 28 runs.

2014 - Final: KKR beat PBKS by 3 wickets. Qualifier 1 - KKR beat PBKS by 28 runs. ⦿ 2015 - Final: MI beat CSK by 41 runs. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 25 runs.

2015 - Final: MI beat CSK by 41 runs. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 25 runs. ⦿ 2018 - Final: CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat SRH by 2 wickets.

2018 - Final: CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat SRH by 2 wickets. ⦿ 2019 - Final: MI beat CSK by 1 run. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 6 wickets.

2019 - Final: MI beat CSK by 1 run. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 6 wickets. ⦿ 2020 - Final: MI beat DC by 5 wickets. Qualifier 1 - MI beat DC by 57 runs.

2020 - Final: MI beat DC by 5 wickets. Qualifier 1 - MI beat DC by 57 runs. ⦿ 2021 - Final: CSK beat KKR by 27 runs. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat DC by 4 wickets.

2021 - Final: CSK beat KKR by 27 runs. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat DC by 4 wickets. ⦿ 2022 - Final: GT beat RR by 7 wickets. Qualifier 1 - GT beat RR by 7 wickets.

CSK VS GT FINAL?

CSK has beaten GT in Qualifier 1, and could meet Hardik Pandya’s team again in the summit clash. In the last 12 editions of the IPL, the two teams featuring in Qualifier 1 have met again in the final on nine occasions (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022).

In case CSK meets GT in the final, the Men in Yellow will take heart from history because the winner of Qualifier 1 has beaten the same team in the final seven times out of nine. CSK has met its Qualifier 1 opponent in the final on five occasions, winning two and losing three. MI is the only team to have won the title after beating the team it lost to in Qualifier 1.

⦿ 2011 - Final: CSK beat RCB by 59 runs. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets.

2011 - Final: CSK beat RCB by 59 runs. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets. ⦿ 2013 - Final: MI beat CSK by 23 runs. Qualifier 1 - MI lost to CSK by 48 runs.

2013 - Final: MI beat CSK by 23 runs. Qualifier 1 - MI lost to CSK by 48 runs. ⦿ 2014 - Final: KKR beat PBKS by 3 wickets. Qualifier 1 - KKR beat PBKS by 28 runs.

2014 - Final: KKR beat PBKS by 3 wickets. Qualifier 1 - KKR beat PBKS by 28 runs. ⦿ 2015 - Final: MI beat CSK by 41 runs. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 25 runs.

2015 - Final: MI beat CSK by 41 runs. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 25 runs. ⦿ 2017 - Final: MI beat RPS by 1 run. Qualifier 1 - MI lost to RPS by 20 runs.

2017 - Final: MI beat RPS by 1 run. Qualifier 1 - MI lost to RPS by 20 runs. ⦿ 2018 - Final: CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat SRH by 2 wickets.

2018 - Final: CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets. Qualifier 1 - CSK beat SRH by 2 wickets. ⦿ 2019 - Final: MI beat CSK by 1 run. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 6 wickets.

2019 - Final: MI beat CSK by 1 run. Qualifier 1 - MI beat CSK by 6 wickets. ⦿ 2020 - Final: MI beat DC by 5 wickets. Qualifier 1 - MI beat DC by 57 runs.

2020 - Final: MI beat DC by 5 wickets. Qualifier 1 - MI beat DC by 57 runs. ⦿ 2022 - Final: GT beat RR by 7 wickets. Qualifier 1 - GT beat RR by 7 wickets.

The five-time champion beat CSK in the 2013 final to lift its maiden title after losing to the Men in Yellow in Qualifier 1. Similarly, Rohit Sharma’s men went on to beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final following a defeat against the same team in Qualifier 1.

MI’S CHANCE TO REWRITE HISTORY

Despite a thumping 81-run against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator, history doesn’t favour MI. The winner of the Eliminator has gone on to win the title only once (Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016) and has reached the final only three times (2012, 2016, 2021). MI has won three of its five titles after reaching the final directly through Qualifier 1.