MS Dhoni scripted another new record as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper now tops the list of most catches in T20s.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Scorecard

During CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dhoni, with 208 catches surpassed South Africa’s Quinton de Kock who topped the list with 207 catches.

The legendary former India wicket-keeper achieved the feat by taking a brilliant catch to dismiss SRH skipper Aiden Markram off the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana.

Dhoni further exhibited his superb wicketkeeping skills by stumping Mayank Agarwal as the CSK skipper marshalled his troops with great poise and precision.

Dhoni was sharp and showed no signs of ageing, running out Washinton Sundar off the last ball of the innings with a direct hit as CSK restricted SRH to 134/7 in 20 overs.