IPL News

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Dhoni breaks record, takes most catches in T20s

During CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni, with 208 catches surpassed South Africa’s Quinton de Kock who topped the list with 207 catches. 

Team Sportstar
21 April, 2023 20:51 IST
21 April, 2023 20:51 IST
MS Dhoni took a fine catch to dismiss Aidem Markram during CSK’s match against SRH.

MS Dhoni took a fine catch to dismiss Aidem Markram during CSK’s match against SRH. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

During CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni, with 208 catches surpassed South Africa’s Quinton de Kock who topped the list with 207 catches. 

MS Dhoni scripted another new record as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper now tops the list of most catches in T20s.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Scorecard

During CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dhoni, with 208 catches surpassed South Africa’s Quinton de Kock who topped the list with 207 catches. 

The legendary former India wicket-keeper achieved the feat by taking a brilliant catch to dismiss SRH skipper Aiden Markram off the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana.

Dhoni further exhibited his superb wicketkeeping skills by stumping Mayank Agarwal as the CSK skipper marshalled his troops with great poise and precision.

Dhoni was sharp and showed no signs of ageing, running out Washinton Sundar off the last ball of the innings with a direct hit as CSK restricted SRH to 134/7 in 20 overs.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH IPL Photos: Live Match in images, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us