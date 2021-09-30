IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH live score: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings vs Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad; toss at 7:00PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MATCH PREVIEW

Thursday’s IPL clash will feature teams that sit on the extreme ends of the points table. Table-topper Chennai Super Kings takes on the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK has form on its side. And would like to maintain its winning momentum going into the playoff stage.

Kane Williamson: 'Captaincy comes with its challenges and moments you appreciate'

Sequence broken

SRH, which finally managed to break the sequence of defeats by overcoming Rajasthan Royals, will want to put the missing pieces together even if it is rather late in the day.

CSK’s opening pair of the fleet-footed Ruturaj Gaikwad and the innovative Faf du Plessis have provided blazing starts, built solid platforms.

Moeen Ali is a free-stroking batter at No. 3 and both Ambati Rayudu and southpaw Suresh Raina can sizzle in the middle-order.

Then you have left-arm spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who not only contains and strikes, but can swing games with the willow too.

CSK, though, will be seeking runs from skipper M.S. Dhoni who appears out of touch since he plays virtually no cricket outside of IPL.

And left-arm seaming all-rounder Sam Curran is leaking runs. The sooner the canny Dwayne Bravo, recovering from niggles, returns, the better it will be for CSK.

Roy impressive

For Sunrisers, aggressive opener Jason Roy, replacing out-of-form David Warner, impressed against RR and paceman Siddharth Kaul bowled with verve at the death.

The contest will be a match-up between two wily captains, Dhoni and Kane Williamson. And Sunrisers’ gifted leg-spinner Rashid Khan might have an influential role to play.

FULL SQUADS: Team SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Umran Malik



Team CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

When: Thursday, September 30, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between SRH vs CSK start?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and SRH begins at 7:30PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - SRH vs CSK Live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.