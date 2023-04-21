CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Will Stokes play for Dhoni’s Chennai vs Hyderabad; Toss, Playing XI, Dream11 prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, live from the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Impact Players:
Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ben Stokes
Can the big-hitting southpaws lift Yellow over Orange tonight?
- Moeen Ali needs 22 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs
- MS Dhoni needs one catch to become the most successful wicketkeeper in all T20s.
Ajinkya Rahane has been in some form after being called up to the CSK XI for the first time two weeks ago. Rahane’s blistering starts in the PowerPlay have helped CSK set the base for strong totals. The veteran batter’s strike-rate of 222.22 is the best among all batters in the PowerPlays so far (min. 50 runs scored).
CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Matches Played: 3
- Chennai Super Kings won: 3
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
- No Result: 0
Thick clouds have gathered in and around Chepauk. A more humid evening than usual.
- Matches Played: 18
- Chennai Super Kings won: 13
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
- No Result: 0
- Last 5 matches: CSK 3 | SRH 2
- In IPL 2022: CSK 1 | SRH 1
It is tempting to glaze over a little whenever anyone starts to talk about M. S Dhoni and how much longer he will sport the CSK yellow on the field. And Super Kings’ home games — against the familiar tableau of a sea of yellow, the chants of ‘Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!’, and a sports goods store ‘Dhoni Sports’, across the street from the Chepauk Stadium on the Wallajah Road corner — only make it more desirable to watch ‘Thala’.
So once again, with a full-strength crowd lusting for the host’s victory, CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
CSK comes into this match on the back of a high-scoring game, including an IPL record-equalling 33 sixes, where it beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs. Meanwhile, SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs at home.
The Sunrisers have conceded more than 10 an over in the death overs this year, and their bowlers will be up against a CSK side with a scoring rate of 12 in the same phase. CSK has four left-handers in its top seven, which means PowerPlay specialist off-spinner Washington Sundar will be a key bowler for SRH.
If it is a turning pitch with low bounce, it could also pose a significant challenge for SRH sensation Harry Brook. The Englishman has a strike-rate north of 160 against pacers, but it dips drastically to a shade over 100 against spinners.
Meanwhile, Brook’s England teammate Ben Stokes batted and bowled in the CSK practice sessions. If available, it will be interesting to see whose place Stokes takes.
Ravindra Jadeja has had an underwhelming IPL with the bat, scoring 39 in four innings at 125.80. Dhoni, on the other hand, has 59 in four innings but at a strike rate of 210.71. There’s a case here for Dhoni batting ahead of Jadeja, especially towards the death overs.- Ayan Acharya
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
When will CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on April 21, Friday.
Where will CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 start?
The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where is the CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.