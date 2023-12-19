MagazineBuy Print

Chennai Super Kings signs Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore in IPL auction 2024

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 14 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 14:40 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: NZ’s Daryl Mitchell in action ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final 1 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
FILE PHOTO: NZ's Daryl Mitchell in action ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final 1 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: NZ’s Daryl Mitchell in action ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final 1 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 14 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings engaged in a lengthy bidding war before DC pulled out. CSK entered the fray after a long wait before going back and forth with PBKS, which eventually pulled out of the race.

Mitchell could be a potential replacement for English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was released by CSK ahead of this auction. But head coach Stephen Fleming had other views. “He (Stokes) played just one game, so not massive shoes,” Fleming said. “Daryl is a different type of player, but his performances over the last 18–24 months have warranted this type of price. He is an unfashionable player who often goes under the radar. With his ability to spin, he is competitive, and he is also a handy bowler. In Chepauk, we can slide him into a role. Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and is a good buy for us.”

Teams were willing to splurge on the Kiwi after his impressive outing in the ODI World Cup earlier this year, in which he scored 552 runs at an average of 69.00 and a strike rate of 111.06.

Mitchell was a part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2022, playing two matches after the franchise bought him for his base price of Rs. 75 lakh. The 32-year-old went unsold during last year’s auction, where he was listed at a base price of Rs. 1 crore.

The middle-order batter averages 24.86 for New Zealand in T20Is in 56 matches.

