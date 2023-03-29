David Warner will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a car accident. Axar Patel, the vice-captain in 2022, will continue in that role this season. The Arun Jaitley Stadium last hosted a T20I in June 2022, when India lost a high-scoring thriller to South Africa by seven wickets.

The Proteas chased down 212 that night, their highest successful chase in the T20I format. So, there are runs to be had in Delhi, and the Capitals’ batting order packs enough firepower to exploit the conditions. Spinners are known to get some purchase off the pitch in Delhi; Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel can be expected to cause a few headaches for the opposition.

DC’s star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been in red-hot form in the build-up to this season but can be injury prone. DC’s pursuit of an all-rounder backup for Marsh fell sideways when Mumbai Indians outbid it to acquire Cameron Green. DC will also play in Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Dharamsala.