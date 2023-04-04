IPL News

DC vs GT live streaming info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match on TV and online

DC vs GT: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the DC vs GT match in Delhi on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 08:41 IST
04 April, 2023 08:41 IST
Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya during a practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya during a practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

DC vs GT: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the DC vs GT match in Delhi on Tuesday.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be held on April 4, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Match in Pictures: CSK beats LSG, Moeen Ali takes four; Ruturaj hits second consecutive fifty, Dhoni creates record

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us