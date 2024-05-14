DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

In the 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

FOLLOW BLOG | DELHI CAPITALS VS LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS LIVE

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.

DC vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran BATTERS Jake Fraser-McGurk (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni ALL ROUNDERS Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis BOWLERS Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed Team Composition: DC 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 10.5