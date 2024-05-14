In the 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.
Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.
Lucknow Super Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.
Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.
Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.
DC vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
Delhi Capitals:
Lucknow Super Kings:
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- DC vs LSG head-to-head, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats; most runs, wickets
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE: AVL 1-1 LIV, Villa equalises after own goal, Premier League updates, commentary
- BCCI invites applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team
- With Olympic rings ‘in his heart’, shooter Vijayveer Sidhu looks to make India proud at Paris 2024 Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE