DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

DC vs LSG: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match.

Published : May 14, 2024 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in action during the Indian Premier League 2024.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in action during the Indian Premier League 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in action during the Indian Premier League 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

In the 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Lucknow Super Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.

DC vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran
BATTERS
Jake Fraser-McGurk (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni
ALL ROUNDERS
Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis
BOWLERS
Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Team Composition: DC 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 10.5
SQUADS
Delhi Capitals:
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
Lucknow Super Kings:
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

