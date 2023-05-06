DC vs RCB: Salt scripts Capitals’ sweet revenge, lifts side off bottom spot

For a change, the Delhi Capitals’ top-order played to its reputation. If Royal Challengers Bangalore waited for the host to implode one more time this season, it was not destined to happen this evening at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

As a result, when asked to 182, Capitals crossed the line with seven wickets and 20 deliveries to spare.

After contrasting half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror took Royal Challengers to 181 for four, Player-of-the-Match Philip Salt was involved in three half-century stands while racing away to a match-winning 45-ball 87.

The Capitals smashed 12 sixes and 15 fours to embarrass a listless Royal Challengers’ bowling unit.

After avenging the loss suffered last month, the Capitals finally lifted themselves from the 10th spot to be ninth with eight points. Royal Challengers, with 10 points, stayed in fifth place.

For once, the Capitals’ counter-attack did not backfire. In the Powerplay, which produced 70 runs for the wicket of skipper David Warner, the Capitals made their intentions clear by targeting Mohammad Siraj, whose two overs produced 28 runs.

An all-attacking Mitchell Marsh left Salt’s company in the 11th over after adding 59 runs off just 32 balls. By this time, Capitals were well on course with the asking rate down to just over run-a-ball.

In the much-anticipated contest between an in-form Royal Challengers top-order and Capitals’ upbeat bowlers both sides had equal exchanges. Despite a 82-run opening stand, if Royal Challengers failed to reach 200, it was mainly due to the Capitals pulling things back in the middle overs. The visiting team got a second wind from the 14th over, thanks to Lomror’s maiden half century.

With the pitch playing true, the Capitals’ batters backed themselves to play their strokes. This fresh, proactive approach resulted in the Capitals’ most impressive victory of the season.