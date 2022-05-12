IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Delhi Capitals thrashes Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets to stay alive in IPL 2022 playoffs race IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh’s efforts with the ball, supported by the other seamers and a much-improved Kuldeep Yadav restricted Rajasthan Royals to 160 for six before Marsh found an able ally in fellow Australian David Warner as Delhi Capitals overhauled the target with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. Abhishek Mukherjee NAVI MUMBAI 12 May, 2022 00:01 IST Mitchell Marsh and David Warner fashioned Delhi Capitals' thumping win over Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. - SPORTZPICS Abhishek Mukherjee NAVI MUMBAI 12 May, 2022 00:01 IST A matured effort with bat and ball from Mitchell Marsh helped Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Marsh bowled with discipline and shepherded his team along for the most part during the run chase as Capitals notched up their sixth win in the competition.After a lacklustre performance three days ago, Capitals improved in all facets of the game. Marsh’s efforts with the ball were supported by the other seamers and a much-improved Kuldeep Yadav. While batting, Marsh found an able ally in fellow Australian David Warner.AS IT HAPPENED Capitals began their innings shakily after being set a target of 161, S. Bharat departing without scoring in the first over, falling to the probing Trent Boult. Marsh, the No. 3 batter, started hitting sixes regularly to try to keep his side abreast with the required run-rate. He was particularly successful with his lofted strokes off full or length deliveries, and the pull strokes off short ones. Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal bore the brunt of his ire.Warner was solid but quiet at the other end, opening up only towards the business end of the innings. Both batters enjoyed a bit a luck.With nine wickets in the bag, Capitals decided after the 15th over that it was time to accelerate. Ravichandran Ashwin and Boult were pulled repeatedly as 30 runs were taken off two overs. Marsh departed, before Rishabh Pant provided the finishing touches.READ | Jadeja ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injuryThe Royals’ bowlers weren’t up to the mark, but their batting didn’t flop. Devdutt Padikkal (48, 30b, 6x4, 2x6) and Ashwin (50, 38b, 4x4, 2x6) toiled through some probing spells by Capitals’ bowlers to enable their team to put up a fighting total.Ashwin gave the impetus with the bat early on, playing some lovely orthodox strokes for boundaries. He was prepared to use his feet to the spinners, too.Ashwin and Padikkal added 53 runs in six overs for the third wicket. Padikkal batted patiently before hitting two sixes off Axar in the 13th over. He then went on the offensive against Shardul and Marsh. It took an excellent catch in the deep from substitute Kamlesh Nagarkoti to get him out. Nagarkoti dived in front at deep square leg after the batter had pulled Nortje. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :