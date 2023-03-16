David Warner replaces Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023

David Warner will lead Delhi Capitals in the 2023 IPL, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant. Axar Patel will be Warner’s deputy.

Pant had been injured in a car accident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on December 30. He had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, the BCCI had said in a statement.

Pant recently had surgery and could be sidelined for at least six months, which also means he will be racing against time to be fit for selection for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

Meanwhile, this will be Warner’s second captaincy stint at Delhi, having led them during his time with the then-Delhi Daredevils between 2009 and 2013. Warner was then bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and named the captain a year later. In 2016, Warner took Sunrisers to the title.

Speaking on his new role, Warner said, “Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!”

Warner was the leading run-scorer for the Capitals in IPL 2022 with 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52 with five half-centuries.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in its 2023 season opener in an away game on April 1.