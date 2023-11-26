MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL auction

IPL auction 2024: Here’s the complete list of Delhi Capitals’ released, retained and traded players ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 16:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner during the last IPL season.
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner during the last IPL season. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner during the last IPL season. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of all the players released by DC ahead of the IPL 2024.

DELHI CAPITALS - RETAINED PLAYERS
Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marshm, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.
Delhi Capitals - Released Players
Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

Delhi Capitals /

David Warner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; CSK releases eight players
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of players retained, released during trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of players retained, released during trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; CSK releases eight players
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; CSK releases eight players
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of players retained, released during trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment