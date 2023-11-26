Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL auction

The auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of all the players released by DC ahead of the IPL 2024.

DELHI CAPITALS - RETAINED PLAYERS Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marshm, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.