Devdutt Padikkal only player in IPL history to score 3 fifties in first 4 games

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal continued his good form as he brought up his third fifty in IPL 2020 in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Padikkal reached his half-century with a cheeky nudge off Jaydev Unadkat for four. He beat short third man, and reached the milestone in 34 deliveries.

In their opening match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Aaron Finch and Padikkal had put on formidable opening stand in quick time. The normally explosive Finch had played second fiddle to IPL debutant Padikkal, who took on the attacking role with aplomb.

“I can play whatever role the team needs. Dev got off to a great start, so it was my job to give him strike. On some days, that role might be reversed," Finch had said at the time.

In the game against Mumbai Indians, Padikkal was eventually dismissed by Trent Boult for 54 off 40.