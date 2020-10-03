Videos

Stephen Fleming left unimpressed by Kedar Jadhav criticism

Kedhar Jadhav and Shane Watson are unable to find form and repeated questions about the faith in the duo left CSK head coach Stephen Fleming unimpressed.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 October, 2020 14:27 IST
 More Videos
