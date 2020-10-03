IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan talks lessons learnt from Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Ishan Kishan is just 22, but he has already played with some of the biggest names in world cricket. And in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the young batsman has so far amassed 127 runs in two games - proving his mettle once again.

Ahead of the team’s key game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Ishan admits that he has learnt a lot from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. “I have been working with them since the last three years and I know how they plan the game. It’s just not only about power, (but also) how they take the game to last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers also at the same time how they rotate strike,” Ishan said.

Known as someone who enjoys hitting over the mid-wicket, Ishan has been working a lot on other shots as well. “I was not good at playing shots through covers, but I have worked a lot this off season and if I get the ball over there, I will go for it because it is something that every team plans for you..”

READ| IPL 2020: Ben Stokes to join Rajasthan Royals squad on Sunday

“They have meetings before the match, they know what is the weak spot and where they have to bowl to us, but it is important for us to practise about that in the off-season,” the youngster said.

His stint with Mumbai Indians has taught him to not give up even in tough times. “We have the belief of never giving up. I have seen many situations where we were stuck and were thinking that we would lose the game, but still there was hope in each and every player that we have to get the game back from this situation and we have done it a lot of times,” Ishan said.

READ| Dhoni on CSK's defeat: We're making the same mistakes again

“I see how the players are working out all the time and how they are putting efforts when we are in practice. That’s something I always learn from them.”

Mumbai has won two games so far, and ahead of the game against Sunsrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, they will be cautious of match-winner Rashid Khan. Talking about the spin-friendly wickets in the UAE, Ishan said: “Obviously, when we came to Dubai, the pitches were very slow - the practice wickets. We knew that after the first half of the IPL; the bowlers will get help - especially the spinners. But we prepared very well for these situations and we have done it in domestic seasons also - we don’t get easy wickets to bat on. It’s just that we have to execute our plans in a good way and have to select the right ball and the right bowlers."