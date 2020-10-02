IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur drop catches off successive balls as CSK rues missed chances

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma was dropped twice off Deepak Chahar's bowling in the 18th over of the IPL Twenty20 match in Dubai on Friday.

Sharma clubbed a length ball to square-leg where Ravindra Jadeja got both hands to the ball only for it to burst through and roll over to the fence. Off the very next ball, Shardul Thakur put down a sitter. Sharma, looking to go inside out over extra-cover, mistimed this good length ball over point where Thakur made a mess of a simple chance. Sharma was eventually caught behind off Chahar for a well-made 31 off 24. His innings was studded with four fours and a six.

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chahar removes Sharma to get his 100th T20 wicket

Sunrisers skipper David Warner had praised the left-arm spinner for his bowling performance in SRH's win over Delhi Capitals. He impressed by playing the perfect supporting act (0 for 34) to Rashid Khan. “Rashid knows what he has to do. He bowls stump-to-stump to build up a lot of pressure. He knew he had a big role with the young Abhishek on the other side who bowled four overs without getting hit in the back end,” said Warner.