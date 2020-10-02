IPL Matches today: First double-header - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR

It's time for the first double-header of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Here's a quick look at the teams involved and their rivalries in the history of the league.



Game 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals



Royal Challengers Bangalore, buoyed by notching up two wins in three matches thus far, enters the field against Rajasthan Royals full of confidence. [Read preview here]

Game 16: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders



It will be a chance for Delhi Capitals to flex their bowling muscles against a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders batting unit when the two teams meet in Sharjah on Saturday. [Read preview here]