IPL Matches today: First double-header - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR

In the first double-header of the season, Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

02 October, 2020 23:12 IST

Rajasthan takes on Bangalore and Delhi takes on Kolkata in the first double-header of this season of the Indian Premier League.

It's time for the first double-header of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Here's a quick look at the teams involved and their rivalries in the history of the league.

Game 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore, buoyed by notching up two wins in three matches thus far, enters the field against Rajasthan Royals full of confidence. [Read preview here]

 

Game 16: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

It will be a chance for Delhi Capitals to flex their bowling muscles against a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders batting unit when the two teams meet in Sharjah on Saturday. [Read preview here]

 

