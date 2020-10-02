Home IPL 2020 News IPL Matches today: First double-header - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR In the first double-header of the season, Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 23:12 IST Rajasthan takes on Bangalore and Delhi takes on Kolkata in the first double-header of this season of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 23:12 IST It's time for the first double-header of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Here's a quick look at the teams involved and their rivalries in the history of the league. Game 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers Bangalore, buoyed by notching up two wins in three matches thus far, enters the field against Rajasthan Royals full of confidence. [Read preview here] Game 16: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight RidersIt will be a chance for Delhi Capitals to flex their bowling muscles against a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders batting unit when the two teams meet in Sharjah on Saturday. [Read preview here] Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos