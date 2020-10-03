RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kohli's Royal Challengers takes on Smith's Royals, toss at 3 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

BUILD-UP

Some good news for RR fans: England international Ben Stokes will be joining the Rajasthan Royals squad in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. However, he will have to be under six-day quarantine and will be available only after October 10 - READ

It is a double-header in the IPL today. Delhi will take on Kolkata in Sharjah at 7:30 PM. Here's the preview - READ

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), buoyed by notching up two wins in three matches thus far, enters the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) full of confidence - READ

This edition of the IPL is a new challenge for Anuja Dalvi. The 34-year-old is the sole female physio in the tournament, and is working with Rajasthan Royals - READ

Rajasthan and Bangalore have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, and RR holds a 10-8 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with two games washed out - READ

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat M

